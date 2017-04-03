Humane Society of Utah offers $3K reward for information on suspect in dog beating

The Humane Society of Utah is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who beat a dog in Ogden last week. The dog, an 8-year-old male named Boo, apparently was struck with his food pan, water bucket and a metal broom while in the backyard of his owner's home, according to an HSU news release.

