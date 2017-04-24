Hear 'La La Land' live with the Utah Symphony

The Utah Symphony will perform the score from the hit musical "La La Land," with Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, live-to-film at USANA Amphitheatre on June 24. The film that won six - almost seven - Oscars at the 2017 Academy Awards is coming to West Valley City's USANA Amphitheatre Saturday, June 24. The Utah Symphony and United Concerts announced April 26 that the world tour of "La La Land in Concert," which premieres at the Hollywood Bowl over Memorial Day weekend, is entering the Beehive state, according to a news release. Led by conductor Erik Ochsner, the Utah Symphony will perform composer Justin Hurwitz's Oscar-winning score live-to-film.

