Hear 'La La Land' live with the Utah Symphony
The Utah Symphony will perform the score from the hit musical "La La Land," with Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, live-to-film at USANA Amphitheatre on June 24. The film that won six - almost seven - Oscars at the 2017 Academy Awards is coming to West Valley City's USANA Amphitheatre Saturday, June 24. The Utah Symphony and United Concerts announced April 26 that the world tour of "La La Land in Concert," which premieres at the Hollywood Bowl over Memorial Day weekend, is entering the Beehive state, according to a news release. Led by conductor Erik Ochsner, the Utah Symphony will perform composer Justin Hurwitz's Oscar-winning score live-to-film.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Apr 21
|CodeTalker
|6
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Apr 17
|Utah Jazz
|3
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb '17
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|N gervol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC