Health department training aims to te...

Health department training aims to teach bystanders to prevent sexual violence

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

"Our culture believes that everything that goes on in a relationship is private, and yes, that is true. Everyone is entitled to privacy, but as family, friends and acquaintances, even strangers, we have an opportunity to prevent violence before it ever occurs," said Turner Bitton, executive director of the Utah Coalition Against Sexual Violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... Mar 18 CodeTalker 3
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Mar '17 MarlanWarren 2
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... Feb '17 Jessie 1
News APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un... Feb '17 Hostis Publicus 2
we won Feb '17 So good 2
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16) Feb '17 N gervol 5
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,805 • Total comments across all topics: 280,362,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC