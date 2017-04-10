Health department training aims to teach bystanders to prevent sexual violence
"Our culture believes that everything that goes on in a relationship is private, and yes, that is true. Everyone is entitled to privacy, but as family, friends and acquaintances, even strangers, we have an opportunity to prevent violence before it ever occurs," said Turner Bitton, executive director of the Utah Coalition Against Sexual Violence.
