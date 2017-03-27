Guest editorial: Utah's public educat...

Guest editorial: Utah's public education system needs improvement

There has been quite a bit of news coverage about the crisis the state is facing because so many public school teachers of all ages are leaving the profession, compared to just 10 years ago. But the problems leading to today's huge rate of exodus actually started in the late 1990s, about the same time Sen. Howard Stephenson - the model of the "fiscal responsibility" standard the state Republican Party and our governor brag about so often - was elected to be one of our state senators, and became a major force in funding public schools.

