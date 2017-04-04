Guest Conductor Andrew Litton to Lead Utah Symphony this Weekend
Mr. Litton will conduct the Utah Symphony and guest violinist Fumiaki Miura in Elgar's Violin Concerto. Also on the repertoire is Elgar's "Pomp and Circumstance March No 1," a tune that is virtually synonymous with school graduation ceremonies and Pierre Boulez's arrangement of Maurice Ravel's "Frontispice."
