Frank Pignanelli & LaVarr Webb: Can McAdams revitalize Utah Democratic Party?
Kristy Chambers, director of the Columbus Center and a South Salt Lake Chamber board member, speaks with Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams after a homeless site evaluation committee meeting at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Happy Easter! Spring is here and it's time to talk about rebirth and renewal - especially whether the downtrodden can be revitalized.
