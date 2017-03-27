Five future temples signal Church's continued growth, maturity across the globe
President Thomas S. Monson's announcement Sunday to build five temples in four distinct regions of the world reflects the Church's vast worldwide growth and development. Temples will be built in Latter-day Saint strongholds such as Utah, Idaho, Brazil and the Philippines.
