Family of Utahn who survived helicopter crash trying to bring him home from Russia

Utahn Mike Trabert was on a heli-skiing trip down a volcanic mountain in Kamchatka, Russia, when a gust of wind crashed the helicopter carrying him and his friends. Everyone on board survived Tuesday's crash, but three people broke their necks - including Trabert, 60, according to his sister; he also broke three ribs and was taken to a hospital in Petropavlovsk, where his doctors didn't speak English.

