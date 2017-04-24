Expert: Transplant policies need updating following Utah man's death
The death Saturday of a Park City man refused eligibility for a lung transplant at the University of Utah after doctors found a trace of marijuana in his system is sparking debate on hospital policies. A leading national expert on transplantation said Monday that with the changing U.S. climate surrounding medical and recreational marijuana, transplant centers need to re-evaluate "and try to come to some reasonable judgments on the risk of marijuana use and the benefits of transplantations."
