Democrat Jenny Wilson exploring run for Hatch's Senate seat
Even before becoming fed up with what she sees as boys-club elitism brewing in the U.S. Senate seat held by seven-term GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch, Democrat Jenny Wilson started thinking about a run for the office. Hatch recently mentioning former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney as his possible successor, and former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. also considering a Senate run, drew Wilson's ire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Mar 18
|CodeTalker
|3
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Mar 17
|MarlanWarren
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb '17
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|N gervol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC