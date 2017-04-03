Daniel Horowitz: Orrin Hatch can fix ...

Daniel Horowitz: Orrin Hatch can fix the Utah doctor crisis

14 hrs ago

Utah's already concerning health crisis is about to get worse - that is, unless Sen. Orrin Hatch uses his influence in Congress to intervene. The Beehive State is ranked 43rd in the nation for number of doctors per capita - a troubling figure given that over the past six years, Utah has been the fastest-growing state, with its population increasing by over a million just last year.

