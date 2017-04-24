Court filing: Utah enters permanent a...

Court filing: Utah enters permanent agreement not to defund Planned Parenthood

Read more: KSL-TV

The state of Utah has entered a permanent agreement not to attempt to defund Planned Parenthood "on impermissible constitutional grounds," according to court documents filed Friday evening. A proposed permanent injunction, filed for consideration by U.S. District Judge Dee Benson, echoes the judge's preliminary injunction issued in September as it stops Gov. Gary Herbert, Utah Department of Health Executive Director Joseph Miner or any other state employee from defunding or denying funds to the reproductive health organization.

