Convicted murderer Martin MacNeill's death may be suicide, officials say
After a preliminary investigation, Unified Police Department and the Utah Department of Corrections have concluded the death shows no signs of foul play. Initially, Correctional Officers began CPR and called for emergency response but officials were unable to revive him, a press released said.
