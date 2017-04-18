Chaffetz avoids re-election battle, eyes Utah governor race

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, gives an interview on the KSL Newsradio's "The Doug Wright Show" in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Chaffetz, who has been rumored as a possible candidate for Senate or governor, said that after consulting with his family and "prayerful consideration, I have decided I will not be a candidate for any office in 2018."

