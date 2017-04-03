Boats left high and dry by drought back on Great Salt Lake
A sailboat is hoisted into the Great Salt Lake Thursday, April 6, 2017, about 20 miles west of Salt Lake City. Dozens of beached sailboats that spent two years on the shore of Utah's drought-stricken Great Salt Lake were hoisted on cranes back into the briny waters after winter storms raised lake levels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Mar 18
|CodeTalker
|3
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Mar 17
|MarlanWarren
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb '17
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|N gervol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC