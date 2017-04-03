Boats left high and dry by drought ba...

Boats left high and dry by drought back on Great Salt Lake

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

A sailboat is hoisted into the Great Salt Lake Thursday, April 6, 2017, about 20 miles west of Salt Lake City. Dozens of beached sailboats that spent two years on the shore of Utah's drought-stricken Great Salt Lake were hoisted on cranes back into the briny waters after winter storms raised lake levels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... Mar 18 CodeTalker 3
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Mar 17 MarlanWarren 2
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... Feb '17 Jessie 1
News APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un... Feb '17 Hostis Publicus 2
we won Feb '17 So good 2
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16) Feb '17 N gervol 5
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,404 • Total comments across all topics: 280,116,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC