Bernie Sanders: 'We can win here in Utah'

Silas Janjua, of Sandy, and others wait in line to attend the "Come Together and Fight Back" tour with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez at the Rail Event Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 21, 2017. The tour is part of the process of creating a Democratic Party that is strong and active in all 50 states, and a party that focuses on grass-roots activism and the needs of working families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.