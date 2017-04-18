Bernie Sanders: 'We can win here in U...

Bernie Sanders: 'We can win here in Utah'

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Silas Janjua, of Sandy, and others wait in line to attend the "Come Together and Fight Back" tour with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez at the Rail Event Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 21, 2017. The tour is part of the process of creating a Democratic Party that is strong and active in all 50 states, and a party that focuses on grass-roots activism and the needs of working families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... Fri CodeTalker 6
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Apr 17 Utah Jazz 3
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... Feb '17 Jessie 1
News APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un... Feb '17 Hostis Publicus 2
we won Feb '17 So good 2
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16) Feb '17 N gervol 5
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,420 • Total comments across all topics: 280,499,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC