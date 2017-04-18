Bernie Sanders looming large in race ...

Bernie Sanders looming large in race to lead Utah Democratic Party

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who's holding a rally in Salt Lake City on Friday, is looming large in the current race to lead Utah's Democratic Party. The nine candidates competing to replace outgoing Utah Democratic Party Chairman Peter Corroon hope to capitalize on the enthusiasm Sanders generated in the state last year to start chalking up significant wins at the ballot box.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... 6 min CodeTalker 6
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Apr 17 Utah Jazz 3
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... Feb '17 Jessie 1
News APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un... Feb '17 Hostis Publicus 2
we won Feb '17 So good 2
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16) Feb '17 N gervol 5
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,634 • Total comments across all topics: 280,448,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC