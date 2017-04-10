Baffling cosmic mystery triggers new Utah effort to study powerful particle
One of the most baffling mysteries of the universe has triggered a major new effort in western Utah - a dramatic expansion of a vast scientific instrument spread across the desert. "We're going from 300 square miles to 1,200 square miles," said John Matthews, a research professor at the University of Utah and program manager of the Cosmic Ray Physics Group.
