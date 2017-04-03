Audit: Prison program plagued by poor management, old methods

The Utah Department of Corrections' Sex Offender Treatment Program is plagued by poor management, weak oversight and uses out-of-date methods to treat offenders, according to an audit released Monday. The critical report from the Utah Legislative Auditor General found several areas where the program - which inmates convicted of sex-related crimes at the Utah State Prison are required to complete before being released - is inadequate.

