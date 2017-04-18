Arizona charges 3 defendants in Heisler kidnapping with first-degree murder
Three defendants believed to be involved in the kidnapping and death of David Heisler are now facing first-degree murder charges in the state of Arizona in addition to the charges they each face in Utah. In addition to the murder charge, Kelley Marie Perry, 32, Francis Lee McCard, 56, and Tammy Renee Freeman, 54, have been charged with class 2 felony kidnapping, according to a criminal complaint filed by Arizona prosecutors Friday in North Canyon Justice Court.
