April 21 date set for Sen. Bernie Sanders rally in Utah

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the overwhelming pick of Utah Democrats in last year's presidential caucus vote, will hold a rally in Salt Lake City on April 21, the Utah Democratic Party said Thursday. Earlier this week, the national party announced Utah was one of the stops Sanders and new Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez would make on their nine-state "Come Together and Fight Back" tour.

