Analysis touts landscape, night skies at Bears Ears National Monument
A new analysis celebrates the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah for having one of the most ecologically intact landscapes in the West, pointing to the need for continued monument status to protect what's on the ground. Prepared by the Center for American Progress and Conservation Science Partners, the study released this week asserts the Bears Ears region is on par with multiple iconic national parks, including Yellowstone, Glacier, the Grand Canyon and Arches.
