All Poly Scholar Athlete award dinner allows community to celebrate...
All Poly Sports held it's inaugural All Poly Scholar Athlete Award dinner, recognizing 47 young men for earning college scholarships in football this year. I think it's is just a good thing to recognize young men who've done well and wish them well as they move onto the next level.
