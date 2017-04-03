'A turning point in Utah history:' Ho...

'A turning point in Utah history:' How involvement in WWI impacted Utahns

As the echoes of "Over There" played by a military quintet dangled in the rotunda and a trio of young adults dressed in 1917 military attire stood in the background beside dozens of artifacts, it felt as if the Utah Capitol had transformed back 100 years. It was on April 6, 1917, after years of European countries fighting amongst each other, that the United States declared its entry into what at the time was called "The Great War."

