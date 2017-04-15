A piece of Western mining history stands tall in Utah town of Eureka
Eureka a Wasatch Front travelers heading to Little Sahara Sand Dunes for Easter weekend fun will likely drive past the Bullion Beck and Champion Mining Company Headframe in Eureka without realizing its history. The big frame, which measures 40 by 90 feet and is about 70 feet in height, stands on the outskirts of this old mining town .
