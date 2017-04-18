3 charged in Arizona in death of southern Utah man
Three people face charges in Arizona in the death of a Utah man whose body was found last August in a remote Arizona desert area north of the Grand Canyon. Criminal complaints filed Friday in Mohave County Justice Court charge Hurricane residents Tammy Renee Freeman, Francis Lee McCard and Kelley Marie Perry with first-degree murder and kidnapping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Mon
|Utah Jazz
|3
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|3
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb '17
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|N gervol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC