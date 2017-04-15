15 Easter egg hunts in Utah

Beaver City Easter Egg Hunt : Friday, April 14 at Tushar Mountain Ball Complex . Children 2 and under at 10:30 a.m., 3-5 at 10:45 a.m., kindergarten and first grade at 11 a.m., second and third grades at 11:15 a.m., fourth through sixth grades at 11:30 a.m. Brigham City Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt : Saturday, April 15 at Pioneer Park.

