Veteran jobless rate in Utah among lowest in nation

Evan Smail, left, mechanical engineer at Iron Mountain Designs, helps Josh Vandenbrink, the company's president, right, measure a sheet of concrete for a project for outdoor clothing company Arc'teryx in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. After 14-year career in the military and being deployed 21 times with special operations experience as an Air Force pararescueman, Vandenbrink started his own fabrication business and creates steel American flags, among his other projects.

