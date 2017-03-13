Utah's gas prices 9th highest in nation
Utah's average gas price, $2.45 a gallon, is the ninth highest in the nation, according to a new report released Tuesday from AAA Utah. Problems with the Wasatch Pipeline that carries crude oil from the Evanston, Wyoming, area to Salt Lake refineries are to blame, said Rolayne Fairclough, AAA Utah spokeswoman.
