Utah's Chaffetz, after iPhone blunder, now faces well-funded challenger
Rep. Jason Chaffetz has strolled to four easy re-election wins in his Republican-friendly Utah congressional district, but now he's facing a surprising challenge from a Democratic political newcomer who raised nearly a half million dollars - by tapping into anger over Chaffetz' recent comment suggesting people should spend their money on health insurance instead of iPhones. Dr. Kathryn Allen has been transformed from a political unknown into a liberal hero for calling out Chaffetz on Twitter, giving her an early boost in name recognition ahead of the November 2018 election.
Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
