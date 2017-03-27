Utahns give Herbert high marks; only Republicans and 'very active' Mormons approve of Legislature
Tribune file photo) Legislators find their seats in the House of Representatives as the 42nd day of the 62nd Legislature continues into the evening at the State Capitol in Salt Lake City Monday March 6, 2017. Tribune file photo) Legislators find their seats in the House of Representatives as the 42nd day of the 62nd Legislature continues into the evening at the State Capitol in Salt Lake City Monday March 6, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Mar 18
|CodeTalker
|3
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Mar 17
|MarlanWarren
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb 27
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb '17
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|N gervol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC