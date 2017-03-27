Utah woman sentenced to jail for stealing money from children with autism
An Ogden woman who stole thousands of dollars intended for children with autism has been sentenced to 180 days in jail. Rebecca Irene Campos, 32, was charged last year in 2nd District Court with second-degree-felony theft for stealing funds from the Northern Utah Autism Program, an Ogden preschool for children with autism, between September 2015 and August 2016.
