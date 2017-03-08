Utah to become first state to lower DUI
Utah's Legislature sent Gov. Gary Herbert a measure lowering the state's legal threshold for drunken driving to a .05 percent blood-alcohol content Wednesday a bill that will make Utah's DUI threshold the lowest in the nation if Herbert signs it into law as expected. Herbert's public information officer, Kirsten Rappleye, said in an emailed statement Thursday that the governor "is supportive" of the bill as well as a companion measure legislators approved Wednesday that will ease the "Zion Curtain" barrier requirements for restaurants that serve alcohol.
