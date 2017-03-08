Utah to become first state to lower DUI

Utah to become first state to lower DUI

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Utah's Legislature sent Gov. Gary Herbert a measure lowering the state's legal threshold for drunken driving to a .05 percent blood-alcohol content Wednesday a bill that will make Utah's DUI threshold the lowest in the nation if Herbert signs it into law as expected. Herbert's public information officer, Kirsten Rappleye, said in an emailed statement Thursday that the governor "is supportive" of the bill as well as a companion measure legislators approved Wednesday that will ease the "Zion Curtain" barrier requirements for restaurants that serve alcohol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16) Mar 2 Veronica 7
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb 28 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... Feb 27 Jessie 1
News APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un... Feb 20 Hostis Publicus 2
News He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP... Feb 12 Donna 4
we won Feb 10 So good 2
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Jan '17 HEY HEY HO HO ALL... 13
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,762 • Total comments across all topics: 279,509,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC