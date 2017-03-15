Utah Symphony's Family Series Announc...

Utah Symphony's Family Series Announces Magic Mime Company And...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

On March 18 at 11 AM, Utah Symphony bass player David Yavornitzky guest conducts the Utah Symphony and Magic Circle Mime Company through the story of a mischievous street musician who finds herself thrust into the role of Mozart. On April 22 at 11 AM Associate Conductor Rei Hotoda accompanies Classical Kids Live! as it captivates audiences with a fully-staged play and period costumes woven together with more than 23 musical excerpts from Gershwin's best-known classics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16) Mar 2 Veronica 7
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb 28 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... Feb 27 Jessie 1
News APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un... Feb 20 Hostis Publicus 2
News He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP... Feb '17 Donna 4
we won Feb '17 So good 2
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Jan '17 HEY HEY HO HO ALL... 13
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,424 • Total comments across all topics: 279,566,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC