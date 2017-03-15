Utah Symphony's Family Series Announces Magic Mime Company And...

On March 18 at 11 AM, Utah Symphony bass player David Yavornitzky guest conducts the Utah Symphony and Magic Circle Mime Company through the story of a mischievous street musician who finds herself thrust into the role of Mozart. On April 22 at 11 AM Associate Conductor Rei Hotoda accompanies Classical Kids Live! as it captivates audiences with a fully-staged play and period costumes woven together with more than 23 musical excerpts from Gershwin's best-known classics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.