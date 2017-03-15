Utah Symphony's Family Series Announces Magic Mime Company And...
On March 18 at 11 AM, Utah Symphony bass player David Yavornitzky guest conducts the Utah Symphony and Magic Circle Mime Company through the story of a mischievous street musician who finds herself thrust into the role of Mozart. On April 22 at 11 AM Associate Conductor Rei Hotoda accompanies Classical Kids Live! as it captivates audiences with a fully-staged play and period costumes woven together with more than 23 musical excerpts from Gershwin's best-known classics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Mar 2
|Veronica
|7
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb 27
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb '17
|Donna
|4
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan '17
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC