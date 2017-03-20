Utah responds to 'Deadpool' lawsuit, says alcohol and sexual content an 'explosive combination'
Salt Lake City, UT -- The state of Utah is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed over liquor and "Deadpool," insisting it is not suppressing First Amendment-protected ideas or expression, "only alcohol regulation aimed at decreasing adverse secondary effects." In a court filing obtained by FOX 13, the Utah Attorney General's Office asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit leveled by Brewvies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut...
|Mar 18
|CodeTalker
|3
|Colvard Learning offering free literacy program...
|Mar 17
|MarlanWarren
|2
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb 27
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|N gervol
|5
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC