Utah responds to 'Deadpool' lawsuit, ...

Utah responds to 'Deadpool' lawsuit, says alcohol and sexual content an 'explosive combination'

Salt Lake City, UT -- The state of Utah is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed over liquor and "Deadpool," insisting it is not suppressing First Amendment-protected ideas or expression, "only alcohol regulation aimed at decreasing adverse secondary effects." In a court filing obtained by FOX 13, the Utah Attorney General's Office asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit leveled by Brewvies.

