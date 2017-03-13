Utah residents face dwindling supply ...

Utah residents face dwindling supply of houses, condos

9 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

For the first time in 40 years, the increase in households in Utah exceeds the number of new housing units, according to a recent study by James Wood of the University of Utah and a director for the Salt Lake Home Builders Association. Framers from Dave Miller Construction raise a wall on a house as they work on houses in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 16, 2017.

