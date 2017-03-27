Utah Puts Needle Exchange Program On Hold
A Utah needle exchange program has been put on hold following concerns from law enforcement that it would encourage drug use. The Standard-Examiner of Ogden reported Thursday that the leaders of the program plan to meet with law enforcement officials to answer their questions before moving forward with the plan.
