Utah Puts Needle Exchange Program On Hold

A Utah needle exchange program has been put on hold following concerns from law enforcement that it would encourage drug use. The Standard-Examiner of Ogden reported Thursday that the leaders of the program plan to meet with law enforcement officials to answer their questions before moving forward with the plan.

