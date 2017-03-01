Utah Opera's upcoming 'Lucia di Lammermoor' to...
Mackenzie Whitney, playing Edgardo, left, Nicole Haslett, playing Lucia, middle, and James Westman, playing Enrico, right, performing Utah Opera's "Lucia di Lammermoor" at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. "Lucia di Lammermoor" opens March 11. At its best, theater can serve as a mirror of humanity, a reflection that allows people to live through characters and recognize similar experiences in their own lives, said stage director Tom Diamond.
