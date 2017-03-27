Utah officials pass sewer rate increa...

Utah officials pass sewer rate increases for 7 valley cities

Residents of a northern Utah valley can expect 10 percent increases to their sewer utility rates for the next five years. The Herald-Journal reports that the rate increases for the Cache Valley were approved Monday by the Regional Wastewater Treatment Rate Committee, which oversees wastewater from Logan, Smithfield, Hyde Park, North Logan, Providence, River Heights and Nibley.

