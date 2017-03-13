Utah No. 6 in US for number of plastic surgeons per capita
In 2007, Forbes Magazine ranked Salt Lake City the "vainest city in America," thanks to the city's 45 practicing plastic surgeons, nearly six per 100,000 people. Ten years later, Utah welcomed over 200 of the world's top plastic surgeons from 22 different countries for the ninth annual American-Brazilian Aesthetic Meeting in Park City from Feb. 24-27.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Mar 2
|Veronica
|7
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb 27
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb '17
|Donna
|4
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan '17
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC