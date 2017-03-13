Utah No. 6 in US for number of plastic surgeons per capita

In 2007, Forbes Magazine ranked Salt Lake City the "vainest city in America," thanks to the city's 45 practicing plastic surgeons, nearly six per 100,000 people. Ten years later, Utah welcomed over 200 of the world's top plastic surgeons from 22 different countries for the ninth annual American-Brazilian Aesthetic Meeting in Park City from Feb. 24-27.

