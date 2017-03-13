Utah man sentenced to jail for causin...

Utah man sentenced to jail for causing fatal crash while driving with THC in his system

A Layton man has been sentenced to jail time and probation for running a red light and causing a fatal crash last year while driving with a measurable amount of drugs in his system. Zachery Alan Ericksen, 24, was charged in 2nd District Court with third-degree felony causing serious bodily injury or death while operating a vehicle with a measurable amount of a controlled substance in the body for the July death of 56-year-old Kathleen Purcell, of Layton.

