Utah man killed in London attack was hit on bridge
Kurt W. Cochran and his wife Melissa were on an anniversary trip to London. Kurt was killed in the terror attack on March 22. SALT LAKE CITY - Family members of a Utah couple celebrating their anniversary on a European vacation say they're heartbroken by the London attack that killed the man and seriously injured his wife.
