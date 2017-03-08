Utah Legislature votes to require helmets for motorcyclists up to age 21

Tribune file photo) Casey Mullins, 8, gets his KTM 65 motorcycle blessed by the Very Reverend Ray Waldon, Saturday, September 28, 2013 during the "8th Annual Blessing of the Bikes" at the Cathedral Church of St. Mark. The Utah Legislature has passed a bill requiring motorcyclists to wear helmets up to age 21. Tribune file photo) Casey Mullins, 8, gets his KTM 65 motorcycle blessed by the Very Reverend Ray Waldon, Saturday, September 28, 2013 during the "8th Annual Blessing of the Bikes" at the Cathedral Church of St. Mark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.