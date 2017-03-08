Utah Legislature votes to require hel...

Utah Legislature votes to require helmets for motorcyclists up to age 21

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Tribune file photo) Casey Mullins, 8, gets his KTM 65 motorcycle blessed by the Very Reverend Ray Waldon, Saturday, September 28, 2013 during the "8th Annual Blessing of the Bikes" at the Cathedral Church of St. Mark. The Utah Legislature has passed a bill requiring motorcyclists to wear helmets up to age 21. Tribune file photo) Casey Mullins, 8, gets his KTM 65 motorcycle blessed by the Very Reverend Ray Waldon, Saturday, September 28, 2013 during the "8th Annual Blessing of the Bikes" at the Cathedral Church of St. Mark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16) Mar 2 Veronica 7
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb 28 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... Feb 27 Jessie 1
News APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un... Feb 20 Hostis Publicus 2
News He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP... Feb 12 Donna 4
we won Feb 10 So good 2
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Jan '17 HEY HEY HO HO ALL... 13
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,874 • Total comments across all topics: 279,428,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC