Utah lawmakers tackle liquor laws as 2017 session ends

Utah lawmakers closed out their annual session Thursday night after making big changes to the state's liquor laws and backing off from major efforts to overhaul taxes and pass medical marijuana. While legislators shied away from passing a broad medical marijuana program during their 45-day session, they did vote to allow research of medical uses of the drug.

