Utah lawmakers tackle liquor laws as 2017 session ends
Utah lawmakers closed out their annual session Thursday night after making big changes to the state's liquor laws and backing off from major efforts to overhaul taxes and pass medical marijuana. While legislators shied away from passing a broad medical marijuana program during their 45-day session, they did vote to allow research of medical uses of the drug.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Mar 2
|Veronica
|7
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb 27
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb 12
|Donna
|4
|we won
|Feb 10
|So good
|2
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan '17
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC