Utah lawmakers pass toughest DUI limit in US at 0.05 percent
A former adult film actress testified she was beaten and raped by the former mixed martial arts fighter named War Machine in the months before he allegedly tried to kill her and her friend in August 2014. Utah legislators have approved a bill that would make the state's DUI threshold the strictest in the nation by lowering the limit for a driver's blood-alcohol content to .05 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive...
|Mar 2
|Veronica
|7
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb 27
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb 12
|Donna
|4
|we won
|Feb 10
|So good
|2
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan '17
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC