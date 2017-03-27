Utah foster parents accused of locking 3 boys in room

Authorities say Utah foster parents charged with child abuse locked three boys in a room for hours at a time and zip tied their wrists and put tape over their mouths. The Standard-Examiner of Ogden reports that 39-year-old Matthew Earl Waldmiller and 40-year-old Diane Seifert Waldmiller have been charged with three counts each of child abuse.

