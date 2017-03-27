Utah forecast: Wintry weather to escort March out of the Wasatch, Uintas
Yes, Utah's March will go out like a lion - and it will be one cold, wet and irritable beastie at that. The National Weather Service has put northeastern Utah, from the Wasatch Plateau running east to the Wyoming border, and roughly the entire southwest quarter under a Winter Storm Warning beginning 6 p.m. Thursday and extending through 6 a.m. Saturday.
