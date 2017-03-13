Utah forecast: Sure, and its sunshine and 'green' air quality for St. Patrick's Day
The Wasatch Front will celebrate St. Patrick's Day with temperatures near 70, well below Salt Lake City's 2007 record high for the date of 74 degrees. Thursday's highs were in the upper-60s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16)
|Mar 2
|Veronica
|7
|Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo...
|Feb 28
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|12
|David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co...
|Feb 27
|Jessie
|1
|APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un...
|Feb 20
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|He was Utah's attorney general and a rising GOP...
|Feb '17
|Donna
|4
|we won
|Feb '17
|So good
|2
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan '17
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC