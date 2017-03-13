Utah environmental advocates gather t...

Utah environmental advocates gather to protest wood-burning bill

7 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Environmental advocates plan to gather at noon to urge Gov. Gary Herbert to veto a bill that would prevent Utah from regulating woodsmoke used to commercially or privately cook food. Representatives of HEAL Utah will congregate in Sugar House at the Traeger Grills headquarters at 1201 Wilmington Ave. to protest HB65, which they say the grill manufacturers lobbied for.

