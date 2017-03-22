Utah drivers in most DUI fatals test ...

Utah drivers in most DUI fatals test well above .08%

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

A proposed law that would reduce Utah's legal blood-alcohol level for driving to .05 percent is intended to help public safety by deterring people from drinking and driving. Data collected in 2015 by the state show that most people involved in fatal drunken driving crashes are measuring well above the .08 percent limit, while seven drivers had blood-alcohol levels between .01 and .07 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chaffetz' iPhone gaffe lands him well-funded Ut... Mar 18 CodeTalker 3
Colvard Learning offering free literacy program... Mar 17 MarlanWarren 2
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... Feb 28 Rabbeen Al Jihad 12
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... Feb 27 Jessie 1
News APNewsBreak: Utaha s anesthesia abortion law un... Feb 20 Hostis Publicus 2
we won Feb '17 So good 2
News Looking back at the 1983 flood that sent a rive... (Sep '16) Feb '17 N gervol 5
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,000 • Total comments across all topics: 279,759,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC