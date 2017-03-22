Utah drivers in most DUI fatals test well above .08%

A proposed law that would reduce Utah's legal blood-alcohol level for driving to .05 percent is intended to help public safety by deterring people from drinking and driving. Data collected in 2015 by the state show that most people involved in fatal drunken driving crashes are measuring well above the .08 percent limit, while seven drivers had blood-alcohol levels between .01 and .07 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.